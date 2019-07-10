In Com Staff July 10 2019, 9.43 pm July 10 2019, 9.43 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is busy shuttling between the number of movies he has in various stages of production. After signing up for a slew of movies, they were lined up as SK14 with director Ravikumar, SK15 with director PS Mithran of Irumbuthirai fame, SK16 with director Pandiraj and SK17 with Vignesh Shivn. SK 14 went on floors last year with RD Raja's 24 AM Studios marked as the banner producing the movie. However, after some schedules of the shoot, the movie went on to the back-burner and Siva began shooting for his other projects. He has currently been shuttling between the shoot for Hero (Mithran's project) and Pandiraj's project. There were reports that the production responsibilities of SK14 had been taken over by Siva's Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner.

To clarify these reports, we got in touch with the director - R Ravikumar himself and he replied saying, "I am definitely not aware of any such development. I wonder how such speculations take shape." Upon being asked about the project's progress, Ravikumar added, "We have just one schedule of shoot left and we will begin that also soon!" The unit members also state that the CG work for the movie is progressing simultaneously and that is what is taking time. Meanwhile, a sequel to Ravikumar's debut movie Indru Netru Naalai was recently announced. Indru Netru Naalai 2 will be directed by Ravikumar's assistant SP Karthik while that movie's story would be written by Ravikumar himself.