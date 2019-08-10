In Com Staff August 10 2019, 2.12 pm August 10 2019, 2.12 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is one of the busiest actors in K-town currently, with five movies on the anvil. We find it difficult to keep up with the actor, with the number of projects we are chasing. However, now the fans have something to look forward to as the First Look of the upcoming movie SK16, which has Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh as part of the cast, will be revealed in the coming week.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next release will probably be Kousalya Krishnamoorthy, the Telugu remake of the 2018 sports drama Kana. Directed by Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao, this movie has Rajendra Prasad, Vennala Kishore and Karthik Raju in significant roles and will mark the Tollywood debut of both Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh. For Siva, following this closely will be a sci-fi movie that is yet to be named. This movie is being directed by R. Ravikumar, who had debuted with the much appreciated time travel movie, Indru Netru Naalai. This movie, being called SK14 for now, will also have Rakul Preet and Yogi Babu in significant roles and AR Rahman will be composing the music. This movie is being produced by 24 AM Movies. SK14 will be followed by Hero, which is being directed by PS Mithran, of Irumbu Thirai fame. This movie will also have Kalyani Priyadarshan and Abhay Deol and the music is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film was officially announced on 13th March.

Following this is SK 16, the shooting of which had begun in the first week of May. Sivakarthikeyan tweeted on Friday to let fans know that the first look of SK16 will come out at 10 am on August 12th. SK16, which is being directed by Pandiraj who last gave us Kadaikutty Singam, is a movie that has gained a lot of traction as it is touted to be a rural entertainer. Pandiaraj and Sivakarthikeyan are teaming up for the third time after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. SK 16 is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.