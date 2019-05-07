Sivakarthikeyan's SK16 gets a powerful team with a top notch cast and crew!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 9.32 pm May 07 2019, 9.32 pm

Prince of Kollywood Sivakarthikeyan is one of the busiest stars in K-town and has a packed line-up of projects, ahead of him! He is awaiting a huge start to 2019 with his first release of the year - Mr. Local, with director M Rajesh under the Studio Green banner! This movie was supposed to have hit the screens earlier but has now been pushed to May 17th.

Sivakarthikeyan's fans are waiting with bated breath, especially after the trailer has set the expectations very high! Siva's upcoming project with director Pandiraj, going with the working title SK16, is all set to begin rolling from May 8th, as we had informed earlier. Now, just before the first schedule, this movie's makers - Sun Pictures have announced the members of the project's cast and crew!

It was announced recently that Anu Emmanuel has been signed up to play the female lead and it has also been confirmed that Aishwarya Rajessh would be playing a very crucial lead role. Veteran director and actor Bharathiraja and powerhouse performer Samuthirakani have been roped in for some vital supporting roles. The cast has been further bolstered by the addition of Natarajan Subramaniam, RK Suresh, Yogi Babu and Soori! D. Imman has been handed the musical scoring responsibilities while Nirav Shah will take care of cinematography and Ruben will take care of the edits! The entire cast and crew list were revealed little by little on Sun Pictures' Twitter handle.

Actor and art director Veera Samar has been handed the art department responsibilities. Sun Pictures are basking in the success of their latest release Kanchana 3, which had Raghava Lawrence in the lead. This fourth movie in the Muni franchise is still going strong at the theatres! Sivakarthikeyan and Pandiraj have earlier come together for Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and both of them turned out to be blockbusters. This definitely makes the expectations for #SK16 also rise sky high!