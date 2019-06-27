In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.27 pm June 27 2019, 11.27 pm

It can’t be said enough that Sivakarthikeyan is one of the busiest actors at present. He is currently juggling between many projects and one of them is with director Pandiraj. This film, which is tentatively being called SK16, went on floors in May. While Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play the female lead, Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing SK’s sister in this. Now, according to reports, the makers have locked the release date of the film! A report in a leading media states that the film is set to see a release on September 27! This sure is great news for Siva's fans.

Although no official confirmation has been given about this one, the report states that sources close to the movie's unit have given out this information. Well, it looks like we will just have to wait for an official announcement from the makers about this. Recently, there were rumours that the film has been named after the title of a 1965 blockbuster that starred the legendary M.G.R in the lead. But when we spoke to the director, he denied these rumours and said that the title has not been decided yet. This film is touted to be a rural entertainer. Actor-producer RK Suresh, Soori and Yogi Babu are also a part of the supporting cast. As for the rest of the cast, directors Bharathiraja and Samuthirakani will also be seen in important roles.

D Imman is the music composer of this film and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer, Anthony Ruben is the editor and actor Veera Samar is the art director. SK16 is being produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from this, Sivakarthikeyan is currently juggling between the shoot of this film and also director PS Mithran’s Hero. The actor has also announced his next production venture, which has been titled Vaazhl. Let’s see how SK16 performs at the Box Office…