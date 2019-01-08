Sivakarthikeyan’s solicitous move with the profits of Kanaa will tug at your heartstrings!

The producer in Sivakarthikeyan is a happy man at the start of 2019, with his first production venture Kanaa turning out to be a profitable venture at the box office. In fact, the film with its well-controlled budget and proper pre-release business was on the safe side even before the release, with its theatricals too earning it a good fare of money. Sivakarthikeyan honored each and every member of the team with a special shield through a success meet that took place on Monday evening. Speaking at the event, he confirmed that Kanaa was indeed a profitable venture for him and his company, and also said that a share of the profits would be contributed to the well-being of the farmer community.

As the film itself speaks about farmers and their struggle to bring up their families, this lovely initiative has gone well with the public who have lauded Sivakarthikeyan for his quick and assertive action. Apart from announcing this move, the actor-producer also made it a point to appreciate the efforts of the cast and crew. He specifically mentioned senior actor Sathyaraj’s inclusion in two of his career’s biggest stepping stones – Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Kanaa.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next production is a comic entertainer that features Rio Raj and RJ Vigneshkanth in the cast. As an actor, he is currently working on the Rajesh film which has Nayanthara as the female lead. After this, he would be looking to complete the sci-fi entertainer with Ravikumar before moving onto his projects with PS Mithran and Vignesh Shivn. A busy year ahead for sure!