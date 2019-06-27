In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.43 pm June 27 2019, 11.43 pm

It is well known that Prince Sivakarthikeyan is the man with the Midas Touch. He has forayed into a number of different avenues of Cinema and they have all turned successful for him. Siva began his journey as a producer when he announced the floating of his production banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The banner's very first movie was Kanaa, which had Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj and Dharshan in the lead roles. This emotional and inspiring tale of a woman cricketer overcoming the odds and a struggling farmer, resonated well with the audiences and the movie went on to become a blockbuster, bagging quite a few awards along the way. He then followed it up by producing Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (NNOR), with the young team behind the Black Sheep Youtube channel. His third production venture was announced at the audio launch of NNOR and on Wednesday we reported that the first look and title of this project would be revealed on Thursday.

As promised, Sivakarthikeyan unveiled the title and first look of his third production. This movie, helmed by Aruvi director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, has been titled Vaazhl. Siva announced the title and also released the first look through his Twitter account. He also mentioned that he was extremely happy to be revealing the title and first look on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary. He also sought the support and love of his followers, just like they had given for his earlier fans. The first look poster shows a guy standing inside a cave, looking up at a lofty opening streaming in sunlight, in which he is basking in. This sure does build a lot of intrigue as to what the movie would be about, without actually giving away much.

Here's Siva's post:

On my Appa’s birthday & with his blessings releasing the first look of our @SKProdOffl ‘s third film #VAAZHL#வாழ் written and directed by my dear thambi @thambiprabu89. Hope you all will give the same love and support like our previous films 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/8qFMRpQ93l — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) June 27, 2019

Vaazhl will have music by singer-turned-composer Pradeep Kumar, who has earlier scored for the movie Meyaadha Maan and is also composing for the upcoming Amala Paul starrer Aadai. Shelley Callist is in charge of the cinematography while Raymond Derrick Crasta will be handling the editing. Both these technicians have earlier worked with director Arun Prabhu in his maiden blockbuster venture Aruvi. Watch this space for more updates...