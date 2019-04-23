Sivakarthikeyan’s voting controversy: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo orders an enquiry on the actor’s fake vote

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 9.06 pm April 23 2019, 9.06 pm

The elections for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and the 22 State Assembly seats took place in Tamil Nadu on the 18th of April. Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is now a major figure in the Tamil cinema industry with many hits to his name, went on to vote at a private school in Valasarawakkam, Chennai. When the actor arrived at the spot, he was told that his name was not on the voter’s list, and therefore he will not be allowed to cast his vote.

Few hours later however, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted a picture of himself with an inked finger, saying ‘Voting is your right and fight for your right’. From that instance, many started questioning the actor on how he had voted when the news about his name not being on the list had hit the marquee, and also started labelling it as a fake vote.

Looking into the matter, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has ordered an enquiry on the actor’s vote, stating that action would be taken on the officers who allowed Sivakarthikeyan to vote even though his name was not on the list.

Voting is your right and fight for your right 💪👍 pic.twitter.com/lYyu2LyWKZ — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 18, 2019

Our source comes in with some information, saying “Sivakarthikeyan was actually assigned to vote from a different spot, situated in Maduravoyal. However, he has cast his vote at the school in Valasarawakkam, saying that he had voted there 5 years ago. We have to still wait and see if his vote will be considered, and whether any action will be taken on him or not.”

The source also adds that actor Srikanth, who had come to the same school, could not cast his vote due to the same reason. However, a photo of him with an inked finger has been doing the rounds for the past few days.