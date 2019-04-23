  3. Regional
Sivakarthikeyan’s voting controversy: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo orders an enquiry on the actor’s fake vote

Regional

Sivakarthikeyan’s voting controversy: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo orders an enquiry on the actor’s fake vote

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has ordered an enquiry on actor Sivakarthikeyan's vote, stating that action would be taken on the officers who allowed him to vote even though his name was not on the list.

back
ChennaiChief Electoral OfficerMaduravoyalSatyabrata SahooSivakarthikeyansrikanthValasarawakkam
nextQuickies 23rd April 2019: Second schedule of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, PM Modi meets his mother, Nayanthara joins Darbar shoot in Mumbai and more...

within