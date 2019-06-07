It is not a secret anymore that Siddharth and GV Prakash are teaming up for a film. Titled Sivappu Manjal Pacha, it has been directed by Sasi of Pichaikkaran fame. Along with the two lead actors, the film also features Lijomol Jose and Kashmira Pardeshi as its leading ladies. While makers have released a few songs and lyrical videos from the film, we have a super-exciting update for you! Sources in the know have informed us that the film is set to release on July 5th!
Our source revealed, “Sivappu Manjal Pacha makers have decided to release the film on July 5. The official announcement will be made soon." The teaser of this film is expected to be out very soon. As already known, Siddharth is playing the role of a traffic police officer in this film, while GV Prakash is playing a racer. The promotional activities for the film are going on in full swing and, hopefully, fans will get an official announcement from the makers soon. The film is produced by Ramesh S Pillai, under the banner of Abishek Films. While three songs from the movie were already disclosed, the audio launch of the film was held yesterday.
GV Prakash meanwhile has a bunch of films that he is getting ready for. Not only is he making music, but also stunning the audiences with his acting chops. Among others, a few films that he is waiting for are Jail by Vasantha Balan, Ayngaran, and 100% Kadhal. Talking to a leading media GV had revealed that the director, Sasi, took more than two years to write the story of Sivappu Manjal Pacha. This project also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Lijomol Jose. Whether the film shines or not, that we will get to know once it releases. Till then, stay tuned.Read More