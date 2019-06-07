In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.51 pm June 07 2019, 5.51 pm

It is not a secret anymore that Siddharth and GV Prakash are teaming up for a film. Titled Sivappu Manjal Pacha, it has been directed by Sasi of Pichaikkaran fame. Along with the two lead actors, the film also features Lijomol Jose and Kashmira Pardeshi as its leading ladies. While makers have released a few songs and lyrical videos from the film, we have a super-exciting update for you! Sources in the know have informed us that the film is set to release on July 5th!

Our source revealed, “Sivappu Manjal Pacha makers have decided to release the film on July 5. The official announcement will be made soon." The teaser of this film is expected to be out very soon. As already known, Siddharth is playing the role of a traffic police officer in this film, while GV Prakash is playing a racer. The promotional activities for the film are going on in full swing and, hopefully, fans will get an official announcement from the makers soon. The film is produced by Ramesh S Pillai, under the banner of Abishek Films. While three songs from the movie were already disclosed, the audio launch of the film was held yesterday.