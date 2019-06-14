In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.36 pm June 14 2019, 11.36 pm

It is already well-known that Siddharth and GV Prakash are starring in a film together. Titled Sivappu Manjal Pacha, this film has been directed by Sasi of Pichaikkaran fame. Along with the two lead actors, the film also features Lijomol Jose and Kashmira Pardeshi as the leading ladies. We have already told you that sources in the know say that the film will see a release on July 5. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film as well! The short teaser shows Siddharth in the role of an angry cop and GV Prakash as a biker guy. The two obviously do not get along together in the film and we see this in the teaser itself.

The teaser starts with Siddharth looking handsome as ever as a cop and GV being the local boy who races for fun. As the teaser proceeds, we get to a sort of a cat and mouse chase between the two actors. While Siddharth’s character is all about following the law, GV’s character does not care for them at all. The two actresses are also shown in this teaser along with a terrifying villain. From what it looks like, there will be a lot of action and bloodshed. Fans surely might just love it! Both Siddharth and GV are exceptional actors thus the expectations are quite high for this movie. The promotional activities for the film are currently on in full swing and hopefully, fans will get an announcement on the release date from the makers soon. This film is produced by Ramesh S Pillai under the banner of Abishek Films. While three songs from the movie were already released, the audio launch event of the film was held a few days back.