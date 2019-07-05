In Com Staff July 05 2019, 4.45 pm July 05 2019, 4.45 pm

It is already known that Vaibhav, who was last seen in the 2017 release Meyaadha Maan, is now all set to enthral his fans with his upcoming project titled Sixer. Sixer is directed by debutant Chachi and it also stars Sathish, Pallak Lalwani, Radha Ravi, and many others. The film also has music given by Ghibran. Now, an interesting update has come forward regarding this film. Ghibran has taken to Twitter and announced that popular singer Anirudh Ravichander has sung a song for this film! Posting a photo of Anirudh and himself on the micro-blogging site, Ghibran announced the happy collaboration news. This also happens to be the first-ever collaboration of Anirudh and Ghibran!

In the post, Ghibran also mentioned that the song sung by Anirudh is a ‘rappish quirky EDM’ and that it has been titled 'Baa Baa Black Sheep'! Now, that’s quite quirky, right? This makes us way too excited about this song now! Although it has not been revealed whether the song will be released before the movie or not, we hope we get to hear it soon. Fans of the two are stoked to hear about this collaboration and a lot of hype regarding this song is building up! Anirudh’s music was last heard by his fans in Rajinikanth’s hit film Petta. He had also composed one song for the film Thumbaa, which released recently. Now, the singer-composer is busy with a few other projects. He has also lent his voice in many film songs and all of them have become huge hits.

Take a look at Ghibran's tweet here:

It’s a #sixer shot by our @anirudhofficial . Collaborating for the first time & enjoyed every bit. Thanks for lending your voice brother . A rappish quirky EDM song 🎧#BabaBlacksheep 🐏 from @actor_vaibhav starring #Sixer coming soon 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/TFCWx5XFTi — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) July 5, 2019