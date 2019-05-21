Sixer teaser: Vaibhav is the best of both worlds, mixing action with comedy perfectly!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 12.15 am May 21 2019, 12.15 am

It was already known that Vaibhav is teaming up with director Chachi for a new comedy film, titled Sixer. Tollywood girl Pallak Lalwani plays the female lead opposite Vaibhav. The music for this movie will be scored by Ghibran and cinematography is by PG Muthiah. According to several reports, the number ‘six’ plays a major role in this film. Now, the makers have released the teaser of the film and we must say it lives up to the expectations! There are several comedy escapades in this teaser and it makes one believe that the film will be funny too!

The teaser starts with a lot of fight scenes and we see Vaibhav in full action mode showing off his action skills. The teaser also shows that the hero cannot see properly post 6 pm. The closing shot in the teaser is a famous dialogue of Goundamani's from Chinna Thambi which states, "Thankfully, I've never had to pay the electricity bill till now!" Talking to the media, director Chachi said, “It’ll be a pucca commercial film, with a lot of twists to engage the audience. Palak Lalwani (who will made her Tamil debut with the recently released Kuppathu Raja) is playing the female lead, while Sathish, Ramar and Radha Ravi play supporting roles. We have recently wrapped up the shoot.” It will be interesting to see Vaibhav in this role, which has a nice mix between action and comedy.

After this, Vaibhav will be seen in a cop thriller which will be directed by SG Charles. The actor will be seen playing a serious cop for the first time and it will be a fresh change from his regular comedy films. The actor will be sharing screen space with actor-turned-director Venkat Prabhu and while both of them have worked together before, they have never shared screen space prior to this project.