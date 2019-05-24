SJ Suryah admits to being inspired by Bruce Lee and Mahmud of Ghazni

Lmk May 24 2019, 9.41 am May 24 2019, 9.41 am

Generally, movie stars and celebrities hesitate to talk about their failures and dark days, once they reach a position of success. There are a few exceptions of course, and SJ Suryah is most definitely one. In a recent press meet following the successful opening of his recent film Monster, SJS openly said that he had been struggling a lot as a director-actor-producer over the past 20 years and that he hopes Monster’s success would make it easier for his acting journey. When we asked him later about his open talk about his failures, SJS responded with typical candour.

“Without failures, a man cannot learn anything in life. When a man finally wins after many failures, his victory feels even more special. Failures add to a man’s legacy and make his winning crown feel even more special. I always get inspired by the story of ‘Sultan’ Mahmud of Ghazni. He repeatedly made his invasions and conquests irrespective of failures and setbacks.” SJS also took a reference of the legendary Bruce Lee when he said that he would like to be ‘water'.

“As an actor, I wish to be apt in any kind of role. Like how water can fit itself into any kind of container, I also wish to be of the versatile and flexible kind. I really get inspired by Bruce Lee’s quote about water”, said Suryah.This is what Bruce Lee said about water. “Don't get set into one form, adapt it and build your own, and let it grow, be like water. Empty your mind, be formless, shapeless - like water. Now you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup; You put water into a bottle it becomes the bottle; You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”