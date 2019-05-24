  3. Regional
SJ Suryah admits to being inspired by Bruce Lee and Mahmud of Ghazni

In an interview, S J Suryah stated that he has received some valuable life lessons from Mahmud of Ghazni and Bruce Lee.

