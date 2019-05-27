SJ Suryah compares Monster’s success to that of Baahubali!

Siddarthsrinivas May 27 2019, 10.13 pm May 27 2019, 10.13 pm

In a summer which has been blown dry by the inflow of films which have failed to create interest amongst the audiences, the SJ Suryah starrer Monster is the sole Tamil film to have minted money in the month of May. With increased shows and great occupancy reported even in the second week, the film has gone on to earn the tag of a summer sleeper hit. The entire team of the film met the press and the media in Chennai on Monday afternoon to express their heartfelt thanks to the audiences for the success. At the event, SJ Suryah shared incidents from his recent theatre visits, where he had spotted lots of kids enjoying the film thoroughly.

“I visited the famous Vettri theatre where close to 1000 people were watching the film at the same time. I was amazed to see the little ones enjoy the film so much. One of the kids left his seat and went to the centre of the alley and was just laughing and cheering at the happenings onscreen. I really wanted to meet him, but I couldn’t. So I took a picture and put it up on my Twitter page,” said the actor. “I also spoke to a lot of theatre owners through my fan clubs, who said that the family crowd that they have seen for Monster is next to only Baahubali. I was pleasantly surprised at that comment because the size of our film is too small when compared to an epic like Baahubali,” added the actor.

Today Chromepet Vetri fully packed with families and kids .... especially one kid , too focused and fully into the movie whole film he watched it like this ... 😘😘😘sjs pic.twitter.com/JjMhtMGlEA — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) May 25, 2019

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Monster is a comedy-drama where a house rat tortures a man who moves into a new house. The film has a very comic approach to it until the very end, where it holds on to an emotional touch. Monster is one of the few films in recent times which has clicked with both the critics and the public, making it a wholesome success.