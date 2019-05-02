SJ Suryah's upcoming Monster's teaser promises a quirky fun movie!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 10.55 pm May 02 2019, 10.55 pm

The director turned actor SJ Suryah was last seen on the big screens in a negative avatar opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Mersal! That blockbuster movie garnered him a lot of praise and added to his image as a wonderful actor! Following this, he began work on Monster, with Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu fame. This movie has Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead with Karunakaran playing an important role. Monster also has a rat in a very pivotal role and the movie centers around the rat and SJ Suryah. The teaser of this movie release a little while ago and it promises Monster to be a quirky and comical movie with a lot of fantasy elements in it.

The teaser shows SJ Suryah in a very disturbed state because of the antics of a rat that has infested his house. It shows SJ Suryah going through a lot of struggles because of the rat. Music by Justin Prabhakaran adds to the mood of the comical scenes in the teaser. Monster, produced by Potential Studios who have earlier bankrolled Maya and Maanagaram, has cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by Sabu Joseph. The makers have decided to release the movie on May 17th and it will be clashing with Sivakarthikeyan's Mr. Local and Darshan's Thumbaa. The buzz around Monster is good and the teaser only works to add to that buzz!

Apart from Monster, SJ Suryah has a couple of movies which have been ready for release but are yet to see the light of day. His Nenjam Marappathillai with Selvaraghavan had a lot of expectations but the makers have been delaying the movie's release for unknown reasons. SJ suryah's romantic thriller Iravaakaalam with Sshivada Nair and Wamiqa Gabbi as his female leads has also been completed and is awaiting release. Meanwhile, he has begun work on his next project - Uyarndha Manithan, which will mark the legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's Kollywood debut.