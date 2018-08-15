SK13 to be on the lines of the chartbuster Meesaya Murukku!

On Wednesday, 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara joined the shoot of filmmaker Rajesh's next venture, starring Sivakarthikeyan in lead. So far, the film is being referred to as SK13. Touted to be a full-fledged fun entertainer in the director's trademark style, it will have its music composed by Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi and cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan is to play his charm once more. This film is being shot briskly in and around Chennai. Sathish, Yogi Babu, Radikaa, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah are also a part of the cast.

In a recent interview to a web portal, Aadhi opened up about composing the music for this film,

"We have already composed 2 songs in the USA. The album will be an enjoyable one on the lines of my chartbuster Meesaya Murukku and we are having grand plans. Director Rajesh anna told me that Siva anna and producer Gnanavel Raja anna were very keen on having me score the music for the film. I thank them for the confidence and faith that they have on my work. This will also be my hat-trick film for Nayan mam after Thani Oruvan and Imaikka Nodigal," he said.

Sivakarthikeyan will be shooting for this Rajesh film and his sci-fi film with director Ravikumar simultaneously. The former is expected to be a quickie.