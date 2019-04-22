Smruthi Venkat of Thadam fame gets on board as Sathyaraj's daughter in Theerpugal Virkapadum

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 9.55 pm April 22 2019, 9.55 pm

Theerpugal Virkapadum is the name of an upcoming film that features veteran actor Sathyaraj in the lead role. The film directed by first-timer Dheeran is produced by Sajeev Meera Sahib Rawther for Honey Bee Creations. SN Prasad has scored music for the film. Sathyaraj, for the first time in his career, plays a gynaecologist in Theerpugal Virkapadum which means judgements sold. The film is said to be based on a true event which was widely discussed. A new update on the film is that Smruthi Venkat who played Anandhi, one of the Arun Vijay’s love interest has been roped into Theerpugal Virkapadum.

Our sources state, “Smruthi plays Sathyaraj’s daughter in the film and she is a medical student”. Apparently, her character is sketched very much like the current urban girls who are fun, smart and independent. She has almost completed her portions in the first schedule and within a week she will wrap up her first schedule. The final schedule will begin soon in Chennai. The director Dheeran was recently quoted as saying that he took three years to complete the script of this film and fine tune it.

He wanted a very strong performing artist to essay his lead character and could not think of anyone other than Sathyaraj who immediately agreed after he heard the narration. The film as the title suggests has a very powerful message to society. The shoot began early this year and the unit is right on schedule.