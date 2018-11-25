Some hope again on the Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta front

Despite being stuck in the cans for quite a few years now, Dhanush fans and movie buffs are still excited for the star’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta (ENPT) directed by Gautham Menon. The film has chartbuster songs by Darbuka Siva and marks the official Tamil cinema debut of Megha Akash who has since gone on to do films like Boomerang (set for release on December 21st) and Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven (STR’s next film).

ENPT’s shoot was completed after a lot of production hiccups. It was announced that the film will hit the screens for Diwali. But the release didn’t happen and the film went under the radar again. The latest update from the film is that its final edit has been locked by director Gautham and his team.

We also hear that Lyca Productions are in the process of acquiring the TN theatrical rights of ENPT for a rumoured sum of 20 CR. Given the involvement of Lyca, one can expect a smooth release for the film and, needless to say, a big release too.

Dhanush’s next release would be Maari 2, most probably, in January. It was earlier announced as a Christmas weekend release but that doesn’t look possible now. ENPT will probably follow Maari 2 to theatres in early 2019.