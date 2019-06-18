In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.34 am June 18 2019, 1.34 am

Gorgeous Sonal Monteiro is one of those actresses who is known for her beauty as well as acting chops. The actress currently has her hands full with many films. Sonal is currently shooting for Buddhivantha, 2 wherein she will be seen pairing up with Upendra. Sonal also has Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. Now, reports state that she has bagged yet another big project! According to reports, she has landed the lead actress role in Talwarpete, in which she is paired opposite Vasishta Simha. This film is being directed by K Lakshman Sri Ram. Interestingly, the story for this film has been written by the director and his twin brother, Ram Sri Lakshman.

The screenplay and the dialogues have also been written by the brothers, reports state. The makers have chosen Srikanth as the editor, Nanda Kumar of Jogayya fame as the cinematographer and Harshvardhan as the music composer. A report in a leading media also says that the shooting for the film is likely to happen soon, possibly in July. Touted to be based on a rural subject, Talwarpete is said to portray Vasishta in a different avatar. For those who do not know, the co-writer of this film has previously worked as a co-director and dialogue writer for films like Uggram and Mufti. Sonal rose to fame after her stint in Panchtantra directed by renowned filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat.