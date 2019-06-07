In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.50 pm June 07 2019, 11.50 pm

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working with director Atlee in Thalapathy 63. This movie, being funded by AGS Entertainment, has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. Recently, Sony Music posted an update on their Twitter handle that they had acquired the audio rights of Thalapathy 63. Reports also state that the audio rights for this movie went for a fancy price of Rs. 3.25 Crores. While announcing this, they recalled the Mersal combination that had created a blockbuster earlier. Just like for Mersal and Thalapathy 63, Sony Music has had a very longstanding association with Thalapathy Vijay!

.@actorvijay - @Atlee_dir - @arrahman - @agsentertaiment - OF COURSE WE ARE IN! 🎼🥁 A PRIVILEGE TO BE ON BOARD! 🤩🎉 🔥🔥THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE! 🔥🔥#Thalapathy63OnSonyMusic pic.twitter.com/UzReXImRxy — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) June 6, 2019

Sony Music has the rights of a number of Thalapathy Vijay films, including Velayudham, Thalaivaa, Puli, Mersal, Sarkar and now Thalapathy 63. They acquired the rights of all these movies, prior to its release itself. It is not just these movies but quite a few other Vijay movies whose audio rights now rest with Sony Music. The original rights for earlier Vijay movies like Suraa, Vettaikaran, and Deva were sold to other companies. However, Sony Music later obtained the rights for these Vijay movies too. There are reports that the latest Vijay movies Mersal and Sarkar fetched Rs. 3 Crores but the price has gone up by 25 Lakhs, based on the trust Sony Music have in composer AR Rahman.

Look who is here 😊I am the first to see ... edit of two songs 👍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/obUmUvQ94z — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 4, 2019