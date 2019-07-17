In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.39 pm July 17 2019, 5.39 pm

Popular Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan has always kept her personal life away from the limelight. The actress rose to fame after her hugely popular film Lucia and ever since, she has always managed to wow her fans. The actress has once again surprised everyone by announcing that she is pregnant! Taking to Instagram, Sruthi shared a picture of her with a baby bump and wrote a short note for her little baby who is going to be born soon. Fans are obviously elated and have been leaving good wishes on the post since she uploaded it. Many celebrities too congratulated her and wished her all the best, for the coming days.

Sruthi posted a blurry picture of her flaunting the baby bump and wrote that this is the beginning of a whole new journey and it is a great feeling to feel a life beating inside her. She wrote, "Welcome to the jungle you little peanut". Isn’t that absolutely adorable? Sruthi has been married to Raam Kumar for some time now but had kept it a secret. It was earlier through her #MeToo complaint that she disclosed she is married. The actress has been away from the spotlight for almost a year now and from the looks of the photo, she might be delivering her little bundle of joy very soon! Her husband Raam is reportedly from Kerala and is a dance master and martial artist. The couple was dating for four years before they secretly tied the knot.

Check out Sruthi's post here: