image
  3. Regional
suriya

Regional

Soorarai Pootru producer states that Suriya is a national icon

Soorarai Pottru is the actor’s 38th film and will hit the screens after NGK and Kaappaan.

back
2020Aparna BalamuraliGuneet MongaGV PrakashSikhya EntertainmentSoorarai PottruSudha KongaraSuriya’s Soorarai Pottru
nextVishal and Venkat Mohan's Ayogya trailer to release on April 19

within