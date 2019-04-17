Soorarai Pootru producer states that Suriya is a national icon

Lmk April 17 2019, 10.23 pm April 17 2019, 10.23 pm

The shoot of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, has been commenced in right earnest and the team has already wrapped the first schedule in Chennai. Heroine Aparna Balamurali also took part in the opening schedule. The film is produced by the star himself (2D) along with Sikhya Entertainment. Guneet Monga is associated closely with this film which is set in the backdrop of the aviation industry and how one man dreams to make it big in this niche space. Guneet Monga has said in a statement that Suriya is a national icon and one of the best actors in the country. “None other than Suriya can do a film like Soorarai Pottru”, raved Guneet about her film’s hero.

Suriya has also expressed his happiness and pride in working in this film. "It's a delight working on this project with director Sudha Kongara and Guneet Monga, a talented young lady, whose work has been appreciated globally. Soorarai Pottru will bring together highly-skilled people on one platform to entertain the audiences on a different level", said Suriya.

Soorarai Pottru is the star actor’s 38th film and will hit the screens after NGK and Kaappaan. The film can be expected to hit the screens in early 2020. GV Prakash is scoring the music for this film and he has already finished composing all the tunes. He has also expressed excitement in his recent interviews at the musical collaborations that he has planned for Soorarai Pottru. This is the first time that GV would be scoring the music for a Suriya starrer.