In Com Staff July 26 2019, 5.58 pm July 26 2019, 5.58 pm

Suriya was recently in the news not for his cinema enterprises but for his talk on the National Education Policy draft, about which he had offered his criticism which has received both brickbats and bouquets. While a few lauded him because he was anti-Modi, others criticized him because his talks arose out of poor research. Coming to his film pursuits, the actor’s latest release NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, turned out to become a damp squib and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next Kaappaan, directed by K V Anand, which is releasing on the 30th of August. Meanwhile, he is also working on Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru and there is a fresh update on the opening track of the film.

GV Prakash is composing the music for this film and it is the first time the composer is working for a Suriya project. The young man took to his social media page to give an exciting update on the musical front of the film. Prakash shared a picture of him with the singer Senthil Ganesh along with director Sudha Kongara. He also mentioned that the opening track of the film is a dance folk number written by lyricist Yekadasi which is sung by the reality show Super Singer winner - Senthil Ganesh. Prakash has been regularly updating about the progress in his department and it has come as a good piece of information about the film.