In Com Staff July 14 2019, 7.05 pm July 14 2019, 7.05 pm

Suriya has been having a heck of a year so far. His last film NGK released amidst much anticipation but only got mixed reviews at the box office. Currently, as it is known, the actor is very busy with his next film, titled Soorarai Pottru. This film will see Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The shooting for the film was started on 8th April and now the latest update states that the film’s shoot is happening in Chennai and that too at a posh hotel! According to sources, the shooting for the film was happening at the Park Hyatt hotel, on Sunday.

Our sources informed us, “This is the ongoing third schedule of the film and today's scenes were shot at Park Hyatt.” Well, we hope some fans got to spot their favourite star there! Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. It was announced a while back that Mohan Babu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this flick. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed by the makers. It is being directed by Sudha Kongara and some of the action sequences have been done under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Greg Powell, who is known for his stellar work in flicks like Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum. The film is being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Interestingly, this film will be Suriya’s first ever project with a female director. Soorarai Potturu has cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy. Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of his film Kaappaan, with director KV Anand, which is expected to release on August 15. Let’s see how the film performs at the box office. Stay tuned…