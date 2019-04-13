Soorarai Pottru: The title of Suriya's next film that is directed by Sudha Kongara

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 10.42 pm April 13 2019, 10.42 pm

We had reported that few days ago, Suriya kick started his 38th film under the direction of Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. This film is bankrolled by Suriya for his 2 D Entertainment banner along with Guneeth Monga as co-producer. The pooja of the film happened a few days ago which was attended by Suriya’s family including his dad Sivakumar, wife Jyothika, brother Karthi, Rajasekara Karpoora Pandian along with director Sudha Kongara, heroine Aparna Balamurai and music composer GV Prakash.

Earlier in the day producer 2 D Entertainment had tweeted that they are going to reveal the first look poster of the film by 4 PM. True to their words, the title of Suriya 38 had been announced. It is Soorarai Pottru, a chaste Tamil title. Sooran in Tamil means someone who is valorous and courageous. When we Say Soorarai Pottru, it means to celebrate or worship someone who is brave and heroic or to put it simply, hail the valorous! This sure suits Suriya big time.

Soorarai Pottru is said to be a biopic of sorts of Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan who made air travel economical for middle class people too. The film is expected to be shot in a few places in Tamil Nadu and then move on to the US. GV Prakash had already mentioned that he has completed composing of songs and that one was written by Snehan the lyricist. There is also another exciting update about Suriya’s film that made his fans delighted. The teaser of his film Kaappaan with KV Anand will be unveiled tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Years Day! So it is double dhamaka for Suriya fans!