Soorarai Pottru: When GV Prakash and Govind Vasantha collaborated for a special number!

Composer GV Prakash has been working on the tunes for the big Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru for more than a year now, and that is a known fact. Right from the end of 2017, the core team including director Sudha Kongara had got together for the musical discussions of the film, as it plays an important part in the narrative. GVP has recently started recording the songs for the album, announcing that his first collaboration for the album would be with the famous band Thaikkudam Bridge, known for their numerous singles which are predominantly in Malayalam.

Getting in touch with one of GVP’s close associates to gain some information about the track, we hear “Both Thaikkudam Bridge and GVP are well-known names in the field of music, and bringing them together for one song was a great idea in itself. Interestingly, the composing session included both GVP and Govind Vasantha, who together spread out the structure of the song. GVP has composed a part of the track, while Govind has recreated a portion of the single Urumbu from Navarasam. It is indeed a wonderful song which will definitely please everybody.”

GV Prakash and Govind Vasantha collaborate for a special number in Soorarai Pottru!

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, India’s first budget airline. The film stars Aparna Balamurali as his wife, and is being jointly produced by Suriya himself along with Guneet Monga. The makers are progressing well with the shoot, and will be preparing the film for a release in the first half of 2020.