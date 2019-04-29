  3. Regional
Soorarai Pottru: When GV Prakash and Govind Vasantha collaborated for a special number!

Regional

Soorarai Pottru: When GV Prakash and Govind Vasantha collaborated for a special number!

According to sources, GVP has composed a part of the track, while Govind has recreated a portion of the single Urumbu from Navarasam.

back
Aparna BalamuraliGovind VasanthaGuneet MongaGV PrakashGVPNavarasamSoorarai PottruSudha KongaraSuriyaThaikkudam BridgeUrumbu
nextKaala filmmaker Pa Ranjith praises Parvathy for dropping 'Menon' from her name

within