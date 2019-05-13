Soubin Shahir and wife Jamia blessed with a baby boy! See pics attached

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 5.59 pm May 13 2019, 5.59 pm

Director-actor Soubin Shahir is known for his work in films like Parava and Kumbalangi Nights. Shahir is currently on cloud nine not just because of the success of his latest outing but also because he and his wife have welcomed a cute little baby boy into this world! On 10th May, the actor and his wife welcomed the baby and he even posted a few cute pictures of the mother and son on his social media handle. Needless to say, the couple is extremely happy and the baby looks super adorable!

The actor took to his Instagram page and posted two pictures of his wife and his baby. In one he announced that they welcomed a baby boy. Responding to the post, many stars including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, Aparna Balamurali and director Aashiq Abu congratulated Soubin and his family. Soubin Shahir and his wife Jamia got hitched on December 16, 2017. Jamia is a marketing professional, who is based in Kochi. Fans have also bee posting heartfelt messages for Shahir and his wife.

The actor made his debut as a filmmaker with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Parava and he even recently announced that he was working on his second directorial which will have Kunchacko Boban in the main role. The film is expected to go on floors this year. Soubin was recently seen in a brief role in Oru Yamandan Premakadha. The actor currently has many films in his kitty namely Android Kunjappan ver 5.25, Johnpaul George’s Ambili and Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. We wish the happy couple congratulations!