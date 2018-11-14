Soundarya 2.0: Rajinikanth’s daughter set to remarry in 2019?

In July 2017, Superstar Rajinikanth’s second daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth got separated from Ashwin Ram Kumar, due to differences of opinion. Since then, the producer-director has been residing with her parents and her little kid Ved. But now, reports have surfaced that Soundarya is all set to enter wedlock for the second time.

According to sources in the Kollywood circle, Soundarya is set to tie the knot with businessman and actor Vishagan, who was recently spotted in Manoj Beedha’s gangster drama Vanjagar Ulagam. The family has discreetly conducted the engagement between the two, with the wedding being planned for January 2019.

Vishagam, who himself owns a pharmaceutical company, is the son of businessman Vanangamudi. He has entered films through one of his contacts in the work circle, and is supposedly playing the lead role in an upcoming film titled Sigappu Rojakkal 2. Sources state that he too went through a divorce recently.

Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer with films such Padayappa, Chennai 600028 and Sivaji to her credit. She later went on to direct her own dad in Kochadaiyaan, and also worked with her brother-in-law Dhanush in 2017’s VIP 2 which was a disaster at the box office. She is currently in the process of penning her third script.