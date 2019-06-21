Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil historical novel written by the legendary Kalki Krishnamurthy and it has five volumes with more than 2500 pages of diligent research. It is about the early days of Rajaraja Cholan 1 when he was known as Arulmozhi Varman. There are various attempts to offer this piece of great work to the audiences through different media. Ace director Mani Ratnam is working on this project with many popular stars. Soundarya Rajinikanth had also announced some time ago, that she would be bringing life to Ponniyin Selvan on the digital platform. She has now updated saying she is currently on it and is keen to do justice to the story.
She took to her social media handle to convey that Ponniyin Selvan is indeed a great epic. She is very keen to want to do justice to the project. She states that all efforts are being taken to ensure that the pre-production work is done with a lot of clarity. She also assured that she will be giving regular updates on this effort of hers to bring Ponniyin Selvan onto the digital platform. It has to be mentioned that Soundarya also has the experience of directing her dad Rajinikanth in the first ever Indian film made with Motion Capture Technology - Kochadaiyaan. This is again a fictional historical subject, although the film did not do well at the box office.
It has to be recalled that director Mani Ratnam is right now working on the pre-production work of the feature film version of Ponniyin Selvan. The artists who have been signed on for this project are Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh. In fact, these days Jayam Ravi is seen sporting long hair and it is speculated that it is for Ponniyin Selvan. With Soundarya Rajinikanth also in the fray, albeit in a different medium, we need to wait and see who is going to give the audiences the beautiful experience of seeing the epic novel on screen, first. We extend our best wishes to both the teams!