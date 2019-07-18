In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.43 pm July 18 2019, 5.43 pm

Soundarya, an actress from Karnataka, made waves in the Tamil and Telugu industries as well and was affectionately called as the Savitri of Modern Telugu Cinema. She was known for her ravishing beauty and acting chops, both. She has acted in more than fifty films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and the Kannada film industries and had also produced films. To Tamil audiences, she was the Vasundhara in Padaiyappa. Her production venture Dweepa had earned the National Award for the Best Feature Film, in 2003. She was married to Raghu, a software engineer. Sadly, she passed away in the year 2004 in an air crash while campaigning for the elections. Today, July 18, marks the actress' birth anniversary!

Soundarya was doing her MBBS degree when she got an offer to act in films. She dropped her education and made her debut in the film industry through the Kannada film Nannai Thangi, in the year 1992. She was a part of wonderful films in Kannada like Doni Saagali and Dweepa, for which she had been bestowed with the Karnataka State Award for Best Actress. She was also posthumously awarded the Filmfare’s Best Actress award for her performance in the film Apthamithra. In Telugu, she has won three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for films-Amour, Anthapuram, and Raja.

Tamil audiences would remember her eternally for her role as Vasundhara, opposite Superstar Rajinikanth, in the blockbuster film Padaiyappa. She made her debut as a demure girl in the Karthik starrer Ponnumani and went on to do films like Senathipathi, Arunachalam, Kaadhala Kaadhala, Thavasi, Ivan and Chokka Thangam. Her last film in Tamil was Chokka Thangam. Even while she was alive, Soundarya had done many voluntary activities to help the underprivileged. She had started three schools for orphan children in Bangalore, in the name of her father. After her demise, her mother Manjula also started schools, institutions, and orphanages under the name of Amarsoundarya Vidalayas, in Bangalore. She has been doing yeomen services to these children, since. On her birth anniversary, we recall the good work of Soundarya.