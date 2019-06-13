Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 10.41 am June 13 2019, 10.41 am

South superstar Varun Tej got into a major car accident in Kottakota at around 9 PM on Wednesday. Reports say that the F2 and Loafer actor with his friends were driving from Hyderabad to Bangalore and were struck by an Indica that crossed the NH44 without any indications, near the Rayanipet village in Telangana. The actor and his friends escaped because the airbags of his car opened but both the cars were badly damaged. It has been reported that the Indica was being driven by an intoxicated youngster. The four people in that car suffered minor injuries.

The actor took to Twitter to update his fans about the accident. He wrote that he got into a car accident but there weren't any injuries. "We were struck by an Indica car that came suddenly crossing the highway without any indication. Fortunately, Varun Tej along and his friend have escaped unhurt," said the car driver of Varun Tej.

Check out Varun Tej's tweet :

Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 12, 2019

However, another set of reports have emerged that it was Varun Tej's car that rammed into the Indica due to overspeeding. It has been alleged that the police have booked a case against Tej's driver. According to these reports, the police said, “At Rayani Peta on the highway, the Benz car rammed into an Indica car from behind. The driver of the Indica turned left to go towards Rayani Peta village and Benz car driver could not slow down the vehicle in time due to over speeding. Four persons traveling the Indica car suffered minor injuries and we booked a case against Varun Tej’s driver Anil under section 337 of the IPC. After the accident, the actor and his friends left in another car. The driver is in our custody,”