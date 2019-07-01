Fans of Jyothika are extremely stoked as they are all set to see her and her brother-in-law Karthi sharing the screen space for the first time together in director Jeethu Joseph’s next film. This yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in the last week of April and it also stars Sathayaraj in a crucial role! We already told you that Ammu Abhirami and Nikila Vimal will be seen in this film. Now, according to our sources, legendary actress, Sowkar Janaki has also been roped in to play a part in this film! Isn’t that exciting news?
Our sources close to the development exclusively told us, “Jyothika and Karthi’s film will also have veteran actress Sowkar Janaki. The makers will be making an official announcement regarding this soon.” This sure is an interesting addition to the film’s cast and we wonder what role she would be essaying. Janaki is well-known for her movies like Naan Kanda Sorgam, Kaviya Thalavi, Bhagya Lakshmi, Oli Villaku, Ethir Neechal, Maanavan, Uyardha Manidhan, Nimarundhu Nil, and many more. She has also done several supporting roles and she is the only Indian actress with the longest career record. The movie is touted to be a crime thriller and reports state that this film will see Jyothika and Karthi as siblings.
Since the director is a known name in the thriller genre, it will be interesting to see how this film finally turns out to be. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions. RD Rajasekar has been roped in as the cinematographer and the film will have music by Govind Vasantha. Reports state that the film will hit the theatres in October! The shooting for the film is currently on in Ooty and before that, it was being shot in Goa. Let's wait for more updates regarding this film, till then stay tuned…