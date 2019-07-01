In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.08 pm July 01 2019, 6.08 pm

Fans of Jyothika are extremely stoked as they are all set to see her and her brother-in-law Karthi sharing the screen space for the first time together in director Jeethu Joseph’s next film. This yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in the last week of April and it also stars Sathayaraj in a crucial role! We already told you that Ammu Abhirami and Nikila Vimal will be seen in this film. Now, according to our sources, legendary actress, Sowkar Janaki has also been roped in to play a part in this film! Isn’t that exciting news?

Our sources close to the development exclusively told us, “Jyothika and Karthi’s film will also have veteran actress Sowkar Janaki. The makers will be making an official announcement regarding this soon.” This sure is an interesting addition to the film’s cast and we wonder what role she would be essaying. Janaki is well-known for her movies like Naan Kanda Sorgam, Kaviya Thalavi, Bhagya Lakshmi, Oli Villaku, Ethir Neechal, Maanavan, Uyardha Manidhan, Nimarundhu Nil, and many more. She has also done several supporting roles and she is the only Indian actress with the longest career record. The movie is touted to be a crime thriller and reports state that this film will see Jyothika and Karthi as siblings.