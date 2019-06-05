In Com Staff June 05 2019, 12.12 am June 05 2019, 12.12 am

It was Ilaiyaraja’s birthday on the 2nd of June and the 4th June happens to be the birthday of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. A few years ago, the composer and the singer fell apart due to royalty issues in singing Ilaiyaraja songs wherein the composer had issued a legal notice to the singer when he was on a concert tour in the USA. Since then SPB has not been singing under Raja’s composition. Now the ice has been broken and the two have patched up resulting in SPB singing in Ilaiyaraja’s concert in Chennai on the 2nd of June. Now, he has also sung a lullaby for Ilaiyaraja for the Vijay Antony film Tamilarasan.

Directed by Babu Yogeeswaran, Tamilarasan has Vijay Antony and Remya Nambessan in the lead. Our sources state that SPB has crooned a lullaby or a 'thalaattu' song in the film. They add, “It was a beautiful moment when the duo patched up and to see them work together in the recording studio was an awesome moment. It was also nostalgic for both as they were teaming up after a long time.” The title of the song goes as 'Vaa Vaa En Magane' which is penned by lyricist Pazhani Bharathi.