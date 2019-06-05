It was Ilaiyaraja’s birthday on the 2nd of June and the 4th June happens to be the birthday of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. A few years ago, the composer and the singer fell apart due to royalty issues in singing Ilaiyaraja songs wherein the composer had issued a legal notice to the singer when he was on a concert tour in the USA. Since then SPB has not been singing under Raja’s composition. Now the ice has been broken and the two have patched up resulting in SPB singing in Ilaiyaraja’s concert in Chennai on the 2nd of June. Now, he has also sung a lullaby for Ilaiyaraja for the Vijay Antony film Tamilarasan.
Directed by Babu Yogeeswaran, Tamilarasan has Vijay Antony and Remya Nambessan in the lead. Our sources state that SPB has crooned a lullaby or a 'thalaattu' song in the film. They add, “It was a beautiful moment when the duo patched up and to see them work together in the recording studio was an awesome moment. It was also nostalgic for both as they were teaming up after a long time.” The title of the song goes as 'Vaa Vaa En Magane' which is penned by lyricist Pazhani Bharathi.
It also has to be recalled that veteran singer K J Yesudas has also sung a revolutionary number for Raja in Tamilarasan. Yesudas singing for Raja has also happened after almost a decade. It looks like the film Tamilarasan will have many interesting aspects. It is fast getting canned and is expected to be a year-end release. Apart from Vijay Antony and Remya Nambeesan, this film has Suresh Gopi, Radha Ravi, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Kasthuri, Robo Shankar, Chaya Singh, Kathir, Munishkanth, Madhumitha, YG Mahendran, Srilekha and also director Mohan Raja’s little son Pranav in his debut.Read More