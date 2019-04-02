image
  3. Regional
Spadikam, Mohanlal, Bhadran, Aadu Thomas, Biju J Kattaykal, Irumban Sunny, Entertainment, Regional, Trending in south

Regional

Spadikam sequel in trouble as director Bhadran warns Biju about legal charges

back
Aadu ThomasBhadranBiju J KattaykalEntertainmentIrumban SunnyMohanlalregionalSpadikamTrending In South
nextKangana Ranaut to learn Bharatanatyam for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi!

within