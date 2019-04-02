Spadikam sequel in trouble as director Bhadran warns Biju about legal charges

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 5.06 pm April 02 2019, 5.06 pm

Mohanlal’s super hit Malayalam film Spadikam by director Bhadran was a huge success. So much so that the character of Mohanlal, which was known as Aadu Thomas, went on to become a cult character. Just sometime back it was announced that filmmaker Biju J Kattaykal is making the sequel to Spadikam. The director even released the teaser some days back but it was met with a lot of controversy as many fans protested its release. Even Bhadran said that if anyone decides to make a sequel, they will face legal problems.

Biju had earlier revealed that this sequel will release on March 30, 2020. But, looks like fresh troubles are brewing for this director. Now, our sources reveal that Bhadran has announced that he will be re-releasing Spadikam on March 30, 2020, which marks its 25th anniversary. According to our sources, “Bhadran is planning a big re-release for the movie because it will have completed 25 years. He has also given a warning about being slapped with legal charges if the sequel is made.” Our sources also revealed, “Biju will be making the movie no matter how many hurdles he has to face for that.”

The sequel will be focusing on Aadu Thoma’s son Irumban Sunny, the director had revealed. Since the teaser release Bhadran was not happy about the sequel plan as he said he did not want a sequel to the great story. He has claimed that the film was supposed to end there and therefore the sequel is not required. Let’s see whether the sequel even gets to see the light of the day