Special gift for Thala Ajith fans on the superstar's birthday

Thala Ajith will turn 48 on May !, next Wednesday. His fans are gearing up for the big day and are having daily countdown trends on social media to get into the celebration mood. They are also expecting a special treat from his next film Nerkonda Paarvai; either a motion poster or a teaser. But since the release of the film is still more than three months away, one wonders if the team would release something from the film next week.

To make things extra special for Thala fans on his birthday, his recent mega blockbuster Viswasam will be premiered on Sun TV on May 1 evening. The promo for this premiere has already been released on TV and fans are super-excited. Viswasam released ahead of Pongal on Jan 10, and went on to have a splendid run in theatres across Tamil Nadu and the overseas space; it also did well in Karnataka. The film grossed more than 130 crore in Tamil Nadu and close to 190 crore worldwide. Viswasam managed to endear itself to the family audience in a big way and it drew in lots of repeat audience too. The film can be expected to notch great ratings on TV too.

மே தினத்தன்று அஜித்தின் அதிரடியான நடிப்பில் வெளியான மெகா ஹிட் திரைப்படம். அஜித்குமார், நயன்தாரா நடித்த "விஸ்வாசம்" திரைப்படம். Watch coming Wednesday "Viswasam" at 6.30 PM Only On Sun Tv #SunTv #MovieOnSunTv pic.twitter.com/qDI7dLBJnl — Sun TV (@SunTV) April 24, 2019

Ajith will soon move on to his 60th film. H Vinoth will mostly direct the star again and Boney Kapoor will be producing it; the Nerkonda Paarvai trio will be repeating itself. The way Nerkonda Paarvai would perform at the box office would be really interesting to watch as it’s a 'non-mass' film in stark contrast to Viswasam.