In Com Staff July 05 2019, 5.51 pm July 05 2019, 5.51 pm

For Marvel fans, when the first-ever film Iron Man, released back in 2008, little did they know that it would go on to become such a huge landmark in their cinematic experience. But going forward every Marvel fan will remember the year 2019, because this is the year that we finally got to experience the last ever Avengers movie. With a heavy heart, fans bid adieu to Iron Man and the whole Avengers team. Of course, the silver lining was the fact that Spider-Man was coming to the theatres soon. And, finally, it has. Fans all over the internet have been going crazy over the newest Spider-Man release and even celebrities cannot stop tweeting about it.

Dhanush took to Twitter to write an appreciation post for Spider-Man: Far From Home. He wrote that whenever he watches a Marvel movie, he always watches it while screaming internally. He went on to write that his Spider-Man experience was with a few tears here and there and quoted a line from the movie which said, “I miss you Iron Man.” He also gave the film two thumbs up. Well, looks like the Asuran actor really enjoyed the movie! Reviews for Spider-Man: Far From Home have been coming in and from what it looks like, the film has had a great release day word-of-mouth. The film was a much-anticipated one after the last Avengers series movie. Let’s see how the film does at the box office.

Don’t think I can ever watch a marvel movie without screaming inside “ I miss you Ironman ( @RobertDowneyJr ) “ and few tears here and there. Spider man far from home TWO THUMBS UP 👍🏻 👍🏻 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 4, 2019