Sreenivasan comes out in support of Dileep in Kerala actress abduction case.

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 6.32 pm May 07 2019, 6.32 pm

A few days ago, the Supreme Court stayed the trial into the allegations of abduction and sexual assault made by a Malayalam female actor against actor Dileep. The actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men on February 17, 2017, near Angamaly in Ernakulam. Dileep has been charged with planning the attack and hiring the group that carried it out, according to the police. Now, veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has come out in support of Dileep.

"Dileep came into the scene after one week of this incident. Until then, everything was revolving around Pulsar Suni. I believe things are fabricated. Many people claimed that Dileep gave more than Rs 1.5 crore to Pulsar Suni to commit the crime. As far as I know, Dileep is the kind of person who will not spend even 1.5 paise," said Sreenivasan during an interview to a popular media. The actor also spoke up against Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). “In 100 metres men race, the world record is 9 seconds, but in women's race, it is more than 11 seconds. So, there is a difference between men and women. I am not trying to destroy any organization or group. I don't know what is the need for a group like WCC," he told the leading media. Few actors had come out in support of Dileep earlier until the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) asked Dileep to resign.

Coming back to Sreenivasan, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Kutty Mama. He will be seen sharing space with his younger son Dhyan and the film is directed by VM Vinu.