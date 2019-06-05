In Com Staff June 05 2019, 1.49 pm June 05 2019, 1.49 pm

Always making it to the headlines with controversial statements, Sri Reddy is back at it again! Recently, she was in the news for being attacked by some miscreants at her house in Chennai. However, this time she is in the news for lambasting Rakul Preet Singh for her performance in NGK. Sri Reddy seems to have become a fan of Sai Pallavi, meanwhile. However, she has misspelled the movie and wrote it as YGK. Of late, Sri Reddy has been posting a number of political messages and she even gave out a cryptic message asking her fans if they would like to see her in the Telugu or Tamil Bigg Boss show.

On the subject of her post against Rakul Preet, Sri Reddy has mentioned that Rakul was a minus for NGK and also that she got vomiting on seeing her. Sri Reddy also added that 'Rowdy Baby' Sai Pallavi rocks! The recently concluded Lok Sabha, as well as the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and their results, have been eliciting a lot of posts from Sri Reddy. She seems to have thoroughly enjoyed Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party winning in the Assembly elections and him becoming the Chief Minister. Or should it rather be stated that she enjoyed Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party getting routed in the elections? She has been sharing quite some comedy posts about these too.