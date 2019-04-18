Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting couch

Ranjini Maitra April 18 2019, 11.43 pm April 18 2019, 11.43 pm

As the #MeToo movement spread across different walks of life in India and it included Bollywood. The regional film industries also opened up about alleged predators in thier midst. Among Southern actors who played an instrumental part in staging protests and naming the bigwigs of the industry, one was Telugu actor Sri Reddy. She not only named stars such as Raghava Lawrence, Nani, and Koratala Siva but also stripped publicly to protest against the practice of casting couch. It finally bore fruit as the Telangana Chief Minister has now made a landmark move.

CM K Chandrashekar Rao has set up a committee consisting of 25 members that will be responsible for undertaking necessary investigation and go to the roots of the grave accusation of the casting couch in the Telugu industry. Sri, who had stripped outside the office of Movie Artistes Association in Hyderabad, is all praises for the CM and wrote a long note of thanks for him on Facebook.

Sri's protest drew quite a lot of flak on social media, with many calling out to her for her apparently indecent attack. But she emphasised that this was the only way she could attract people's attention. "This is the only way I can get them to listen to me. I have had to strip myself nude in front of several people in the film industry who promised work. Yet, I got no roles. I have been shouting from the rooftops about the injustice that has been meted out to me and to several other women in the film industry and yet, I have not got any response from MAA. So I have decided to strip publicly."

The actor also added that producers were more interested to bring actors from different industries for certain reasons. "The reason is simple. Heroines from other states would go to any extent to satisfy the big people in Tollywood, whereas the local artists are not so bold," she said.

Hope the special committee is successful in addressing the issues!