Sri Reddy’s latest shocking revelation will fill you with disgust

Telugu actor Sri Reddy, months after she came under the spotlight for her symbolic protest against casting couch, has posted an explosive update on Facebook. In it, she accuses a certain actor of using her like a public toilet, without disclosing anybody's name.

"I know my participation is there..but my dead body participated for my movie offers.. I seriously didn't do with my heart trust me," she writes. She has also pointed her fingers at an unnamed Tamil actor who was allegedly being indecent with her.

Sri's post, if true, hints at her being a victim of a circumstance where she unwillingly had to entertain a male actor in order to get work.

Earlier this year, the actor stripped in front of the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce, accusing the officials of signing heroines from outside the Telugu industry since they always keep up with the industry's 'demands' but the local actors are afraid to do so. Following this, her membership with the Movie Artistes Association was revoked.

In an earlier interview, Sri also accused producer Suresh Prabhu's son and actor Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram Daggubati of sexually abusing her. She also revealed her conversations with some of the industry biggies and threatened to reveal names of prominent NRIs if her allegations weren't taken seriously. Eventually, the National Human Rights Commission voluntarily involved itself, resulting in the formation of CASH (Committee against Sexual HarassmenT). MAA's ban on Sri was later withdrawn.