Sri Reddy's new Facebook post on Raghava Lawrence gets people talking!

Controversy queen Sri Reddy is among the headlines again! Recently, she posted a very cosy throwback pic of herself with Abhiram Daggubati and raised a question of "You remember where it is??", setting off another controversy as to the location of the pic. Also, she had posted a pic of Venkatesh, whom she fondly refers to as "Chinna Mama" and stated that he would be hosting the 3rd season of Bigg Boss Telugu. This set off widespread talks, as the makers of this TV show are yet to zero in on a host after both Jr. NTR and Nani backed out of hosting the 3rd season. Now, another of Sri Reddy's posts has become a huge talking point, though it is not very controversial!

Earlier, Sri Reddy has a history with Raghava Lawrence after she initially included his name in the list of people she had accused of misbehaving with her under the pretext of offering her a role in his movies. However, the actor-director later released a statement announcing that Sri Reddy's statements were false and that he didn't even know her. He had at that time even stated that if she could act well, he was willing to offer her a role in one of his upcoming movies. Sri Reddy's latest post wishes and congratulates Raghava Lawrence on the success of his recent release Kanchana 3 and also indicated that she is awaiting his call for a chance to be a part of his movie. She also expressed her happiness for his hit and in the same post, also asked her Facebook followers as to how many of them wanted to see her in Raghava Lawrence's movie.

This post set off heavily polarised reactions from Facebook users with many of them trolling her for earlier having implied that Raghava Lawrence had misbehaved with her and now calling him "Master" and celebrating his success while at the same time asking him for an acting chance. As is usual with Sri Reddy, she doesn't seem to be very perturbed with the response from the other people and she is continuing in her inimitable style! Wonder what Raghava Lawrence would have to say to this, especially as he has currently begun work on Laaxmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of his super hit movie Kanchana!