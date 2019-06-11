In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.16 am June 11 2019, 12.16 am

We had earlier reported about actor late Srihari’s son Meghamsh making his on-screen debut in Rajdhoot. Now we have interesting information coming our way. Meghamsh will be teaming up with actor couple Jeevitha and Rajasekar’s second daughter Shivathmika for a project. This is said to be a romantic entertainer. Rajdhoot is being written and directed by Arjun Gunnala and Carthyk and is said to be the story of a young man who goes in search of his vintage bike Rajdhoot which justifies the title of the film.

Coming to Meghamsh’s film with Shivathmika, the film will be directed by a debutant and produced by Sathyanarayana who is incidentally bankrolling Meghamsh’s first film Rajdhoot too. Our sources say, “Sathyanarayana is quite satisfied with Meghamsh’s dedication and hence decided to bankroll another film of him. The additional highlight of the film is that Shivathmika is pairing up with him”. Both are children of actors who have made a mark for themselves in the acting field and their pair is expected to become one of the highlights of this project.