Srinidhi Shetty gearing up for a vital challenge in KGF: Chapter 2!

An engineer who became a well-known model and a pageant winner, debuted in movies with the biggest ever Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1! The title winner of Miss Supranational 2016 - Srinidhi Shetty had a rather limited screen appearance in Yash's KGF: Chapter 1. However, we now hear that it was just an introduction to her character and that actually her character has a solid role in KGF: Chapter 2! This Mangalore girl has her hands filled with workshops, costume fittings, test looks and discussions regarding her role at the director's office. This highly awaited sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel for Hombale Films, is all set to go on floors from the first week of May and preparations are on in full swing for the same.

Srinidhi Shetty played a character called Reena in KGF: Chapter 1 and talking about it to the media, the lissome lass says, "Reena's character just had an introduction in KGF: Chapter 1! From my end, 'Picture abi baaki hai!' The real test starts now!" Though she had to answer a lot of questions about her minimal screen presence when the first part released, Srinidhi was confident that the second part would be different. Reports state that this is one of the main reasons she did not take up any other project and wanted to concentrate only on her role in this film franchise. Sources close to the actress reveal that the movie's makers had no objection to her taking up some other movie between the KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 but she decided not to, after seeing the response to the first part.

KGF Chapter 2- Muhurtha♥️ Yet another new beginning for all of us..This time bigger and grander💥Thank you all for making KGF Chapter 1 a huge success.. As we begin KGF 2 journey, we wish your support and blessings🙏🏻 Much love to all♥️#Muhurtha #NewBeginnings #KGFChapter2 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/p0FcgEvEwB — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) March 13, 2019

A little birdie says that Srinidhi Shetty actually turned down four Kannada movies and three each of Tamil and Telugu movies to focus only on KGF. Reports state that she is open to any projects after she completes shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. We also hear that Srinidhi had a one-on-one workshop with director Prashanth Neel to properly get into her character Reena and totally understand the mood and emotions of the character! Hopefully, she should wrap up shooting for her portions by October this year and then take up other projects. Let's wait and see... Meanwhile, we wish Srinidhi Shetty all the very best for her role in KGF: Chapter 2!