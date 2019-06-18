In Com Staff June 18 2019, 4.41 pm June 18 2019, 4.41 pm

Popular director Manju Swaraj is known for many hit films and it has been revealed that the director is set to next helm a horror comedy film! The first look of this film has been released and it sure seems like a jazzy fun ride. The director has roped in a bunch of comedians for this film so undeniably, it should be a fun ride. This film features leading comedy actors of Sandalwood, including Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Chikkanna and Giri. But the most interesting part is that Sruthi Hariharan will also be seen as a pivotal character in this film! Reportedly, she is the lead actress paired up with Karunya Ram.

Reports also state that the film is in the last stages of post-production and is tentatively scheduled to hit the screens in July. Also, the trailer of the film is expected to be released next week. Not much is known about the film, but it is touted to revolve around a person trying to sell a haunted house. Sruthi is said to be playing a very unique character in this. Mane Maratakide is produced by SV Babu and this film will be the second collaboration between the producer and director, after Pataki. Abhimann Roy, who worked in Taj Mahal, has scored the music for this film, while cinematography has been handled by Suresh Babu.