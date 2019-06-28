In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.26 pm June 28 2019, 11.26 pm

Kaappaan is no-doubt one of the most awaited films of this year. The anticipation level is even higher because Tamil star Suriya and the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are coming together for the first time. As already known, the film is set to release on August 30 and fans are waiting with bated breath for it. Now, SS Rajamouli has released the first look and title of the Telugu version of this film! Taking to Twitter, he posted the look from the film and also revealed that the Telugu version of Kaappaan has been titled Bandobast. Fans have gone gaga over the poster already and the hype has gone even higher.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote that he is extremely happy to reveal the first look of Bandobast and also gave his best wishes to the film’s team. The first look is once again high in octane and looks intense. Both Mohanlal and Suriya are seen in a stylish and strong look. Reports state that Mohanlal plays Arya’s father in the film. Suriya is supposedly playing the role of a bodyguard and will be on protection duty for both Mohanlal and Arya. The makers have filmed key segments in New York, Brazil, England, Hyderabad, and New Delhi. Bandobast is being produced by Lyca Productions. The music of the film is being done by Harris Jayaraj. As already known, Kaappaan is directed by K. V. Anand and written by Pattukkottai Prabakar and features Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Poorna, Boman Irani and Chirag Jani in important roles.

