  3. Regional
SS Rajamouli shares bittersweet emotions about the ending of Game of Thrones

Regional

SS Rajamouli shares bittersweet emotions about the ending of Game of Thrones

Director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to bid farewell to the show and mentioned that though he was disappointed with this season, the characters will be etched in his memory forever.

back
Ajay DevgnAlia BhattGame Of Thronesjr ntrRam CharanRRRSS RajamouliTrending In South
nextSita director Teja has a strong response to the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha

within