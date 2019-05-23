SS Rajamouli shares bittersweet emotions about the ending of Game of Thrones

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 4.40 pm May 23 2019, 4.40 pm

Game of Thrones fever has finally come to an end. Leaving fans with bittersweet feelings, the series saw an ending after 8 seasons. By now ardent fans have already seen the ultimate episode of the show and while some loved the ending, many did not. All over social media, fans have expressed their disappointment over the last season and how it did not do justice to the previous seasons of the series. Even celebrities took to their social media pages and expressed their thoughts over the final season. Ace director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to bid farewell to the show and wrote that even though he was disappointed with this season, the characters will be etched in his memory forever.

Posting a famous scene from the series, the director wrote that he is disappointed with the ultimate season but maybe the makers were hinting at it all along. He also wrote nice words for the series by saying that it has been an emotional roller coaster ride for ten years and the impression the makers have made on the art of storytelling will be hard to emulate in the coming years. Well, it seems just like all of us, Rajamouli too has been left with bittersweet memories about this grand series. Several people have signed a petition to remake the last season of Game of Thrones but the cast and the makers seem to not pay two dimes about it.

Good bye @GameOfThrones..😢 What a journey it has been..For ten years you made our emotions rise and fall in an emotional roller coaster ride.. The impression you've made on art of story telling will be difficult to emulate for years to come. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2019

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his upcoming big budget film RRR. The film will see Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as a part of this big-budget drama, which is being made on the budget of Rs 300 Cr. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.