SS Rajamouli to direct Rajinikanth in his next?

Rajinikanth’s Petta got a grand reception from fans and even withstood competition from Ajith’s Viswasam. Thalaiva’s film minted Rs 100 crore in just three days and looks like Rajinikanth has got back his Midas touch at the box office. Last year, after several delays, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 made it to the theatres and got cash registers ringing. Akshay Kumar’s south debut in Shankar’s directorial proved to be his biggest blockbuster in 2018. Petta has kickstarted 2019 on a high note for the superstar. This Karthik Subbaraj movie also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles. Even as Petta continues to win the audience, speculations are rife about the 68-year-old superstar’s next movie.

Reports suggest that the actor will be collaborating with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. That’s not all, we hear that the actor is also in talks with Petta helmer too for his next movie. And simultaneously rumours about Rajinikanth’s next with SS Rajamouli is gaining steam. When Baahubali had released, the megastar was all praises for the film. In fact, right then Rajamouli was asked if he was working with Rajinikanth in the near future. The filmmaker had then said, “Rajinikanth is humility personified. He's a huge star in India and people are dying to just see him on the screen. To make a film with Rajinikanth will be a dream come true for any director and I'm not an exception. But I always believe that it's the story that should drive you. If I come up with something like that and if the story inspires me, I would be happy to work with him.”

Insiders suggest that Rajinikanth is keen on working with a genius like SSR. The filmmaker himself is very choosy about work and is looking for an apt project. Their mutual admiration has been obvious on social media. When 2.0 had released, Rajamouli was one of the first industry people to hail the movie online. And looks like the two legends have finally found a subject and story to come together on the work front. However, we will wait for an official confirmation. Hope there’s truth to these rumours because then they will be a force to reckon with.