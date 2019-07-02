In Com Staff July 02 2019, 4.55 pm July 02 2019, 4.55 pm

Writer Vijayendra Prasad predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He is also known as the father of eminent director SS Rajamouli. He was the man behind the writing of Baahubali: The Beginning and enjoys a very respectable place in the industry. He also made his Bollywood entry through the much loved film, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan wherein he wrote the story of the film. He was also the writer of the controversial Manikarnika that featured Kangana Ranaut. This veteran writer would now be entering the Malayalam film industry too with a story that would be directed by Vijeesh Mani of Vishwaguru fame. The film entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having been made in 51 hours and two minutes following ‘script to screen’ rule.

Our sources close to Vijayendra Prasad tell us, “Vijayendra Prasad is writing a screenplay for a mammoth film in Malayalam. The budget of this is going to be huge and it is going to be based on mythological epic. Vijeesh Mani of Vishwaguru fame will be directing this story. The film will go on floors next year as the pre-production work is going on right now. The cast, crew and the technical team are yet to be finalized. Most probably the team would go in for the best as it is a huge budgeted film. Since Vijayendra Prasad is known for his expertise in such a script, the makers are very keen to go full throttle on this”.

It has to be remembered that Vijayendra Prasad was also the man who co-wrote the story for Vijay’s Mersal in Tamil and it has been whispered in Kollywood corridors that he has once again narrated a script to the Sarkar hero. On the other hand, the senior writer is said to have pitched in stories to the likes of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Bollywood. Sources also suggest that the project might be a big one delving on the origin and development of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, although there is no official confirmation on this. With an experienced man such as Vijayendra Prasad entering Mollywood, it is certainly going to be a worthwhile collaboration for the audience to look out for. Stay tuned to this page and we will ensure the updates keep flowing.