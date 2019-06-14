Lmk June 14 2019, 1.52 pm June 14 2019, 1.52 pm

Though SS Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR, produced by DVV Danayya, is in the initial stage of its shooting process, the film’s various rights are already in big time demand. The team is receiving some fancy offers from leading players, owing to the hype and expectations surrounding the film. We hear that the overseas theatrical rights of this 2020 ‘ultra biggie’ have been procured by Phars Films, a Dubai-based film distribution firm, for a whopping, mind-boggling price of 66 CR (this price is for all the language versions of the film). This deal is excluding its China release and is also higher than the rate for which the overseas theatrical rights of Baahubali 2 were sold. It must be noted that Phars Films also grabbed the overseas theatrical rights of the Prabhas' action spectacle - Saaho. They now have the two biggest upcoming Indian films in their kitty.

RRR has a fantastic star cast in the form of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and popular Tamil actor Samuthirakani. Interestingly, it is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by NTR) who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Being Rajamouli’s next film after the staggering success of Baahubali, RRR is certainly the most expected Indian film. It is slated to release on July 30, 2020.

The core unit members from Baahubali, such as story writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, music director Keeravani and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, will be working in RRR as well. Sreekar Prasad will be editing the film. The injury that Charan sustained a couple of months back had hampered the shooting plans of SS Rajamouli but the team is back on track now.