Siddarthsrinivas June 09 2019, 1.13 pm June 09 2019, 1.13 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 was a film that broke many records and grounds during it's run at the box office. Owning the tag of the most expensive Indian film ever made, 2.0 was rolled out at a budget of close to Rs 500 crores featuring artists and technicians from all over the world. Months after it's release, the film has now won over Gary Whitta, the writer of many films such as Rogue One: The Star Wars Story, After Earth, The Last Jedi and The Book of Eli.

During the first hour of Saturday, Gary came on to his Twitter page to share the word about the film, after watching it on Amazon Prime. The writer called it an amazing action film and was in all praise of the song at the end - Endhira Logathu Sundariye. As he had mentioned it as a Hindi film, some of the fans had turned up to correct him, informing him that it was a Tamil. Gary, as witty as he could get, replied with Rajinikanth's 'dot' dialogue from the film itself.

I can now safely say that the Hindi action movie 2.0 is AMAZING and you should absolutely watch all of it, including the jaw-dropping musical number at the end. The VFX are stunning! It’s on Amazon Prime Video. Dot! https://t.co/g6G5uae3cO — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 7, 2019

2.0 is now setting itself up for a Chinese release in the month of July. The film is set to have a massive stretch of screens accounting to more than 50000 shows. On the other hand, it will also release in Russia on the 25th of July, two weeks post the release in China. Being the first Tamil film to release in China, the makers of 2.0 hope to smash some existing records and up their profits by a country mile. If the film indeed does do well, it could open up more doors for Tamil films to enter what is probably the biggest single stand market for films worldwide.