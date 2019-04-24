Story Theft Controversy: Assistant director KP Selvah defends his side with solid proof against Atlee!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 10.59 pm April 24 2019, 10.59 pm

As the shooting of Thalapathy 63 is progressing at a brisk pace, the film is also facing plagiarism issues related to the story theft. Assistant director KP Selvah has come out with his side of justification stating that the story of Thalapathy 63 is similar to that of his story, one that he had written 2 years back. Selvah, in one of his recent interviews with Galatta Media shared extensive details about the controversy and how he got to know about it. He also revealed that he has pitched his story to renowned production houses like Ynot Studios and Dream Warrior Pictures and was hoping to make it big with this story. He shared the soft copies of the confirmation emails that he received from the said production houses.

In the interview, he said, "I have quite a lot of friends who are also friends with director Atlee and one such person gave me a hint about this. He said that he saw Atlee is doing a women's football-based film and found similarities with mine. Initially, I thought it was a mere co-incidence and his complete story would be different. But, as days passed, Atlee's side started to inquire about me and researched my background if I am strong enough. Why should they do that? This incident made me doubt if Atlee is doing my story as a film."

During the course of the interview, Selvah also revealed that he made repeated attempts to confront Atlee's side, but had only got failed results. "I visited Atlee's office to ask about this. I met Atlee's manager Ashwin and told him about this issue. He took me to the Starbucks coffee shop that was right opposite to Atlee's office. I told him that both of us will take our respective stories and go to the Writers Union to sort it out. If both the stories are contrastingly different, I assured that I will never interfere in their film. But they didn't want to go to the Union and instead, asked me what my expectations are, hinting at financial adjustments. I needed a small credit, either in the story department or the screenplay or in the assistant direction department. But, they were never ready to do it."

"Money is not my need or focus and why should that be my motive. I am not doing this for my own publicity. That is when I decided to take this issue legally. The case came to hearing on April 23 and Atlee's side have asked more time to submit their side of the story. The case has been adjourned to June 10th," he added.

Thalapathy 63 is a sports-based action drama in which Vijay plays the role of a football coach who guides the Tamil Nadu Women's Football team. According to KP Selvah, his story is also about the Women's Football team that discusses the politics involved inside the sport in Tamil Nadu.