  3. Regional
Thalapathy 63 Story Theft Controversy: Assistant director KP Selvah defends his side with solid proofs!

Regional

Story Theft Controversy: Assistant director KP Selvah defends his side with solid proof against Atlee!

K.P. Selvah in one of his recent interviews with Galatta Media, has shared extensive details about the controversy and how he got to know about it.

back
Galatta Media​KP SelvahThalapathy 63Trending In South
nextBhagyaraj to turn CID officer for Enai Sudum Pani!

within